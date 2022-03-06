Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $3,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after buying an additional 63,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 41.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,635,000 after buying an additional 830,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 65,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,876.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

BE stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 3.43. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

