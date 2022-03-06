Royal Bank of Canada Sells 15,637 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,637 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BJ. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

In related news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $56.54 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $74.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.