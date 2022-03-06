Royal Bank of Canada Trims Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Target Price to $4.00

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avalo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

AVTX stock opened at $0.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.03. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalo Therapeutics will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 491,097 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.99 per share, for a total transaction of $486,186.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,332,154 shares of company stock worth $1,240,403. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 194.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

About Avalo Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.