Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) to post ($3.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($1.97). Royal Caribbean Group reported earnings per share of ($4.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.02) to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $7.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.92) by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($5.02) earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

RCL stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.59. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $64.20 and a 52 week high of $98.27.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

