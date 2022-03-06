RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Get RXR Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRA opened at $9.74 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RXR Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXR Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.