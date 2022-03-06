Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.47 on March 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.
Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.
Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.