Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.47 on March 29th

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.467 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

Sabine Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 1.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $60.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.74 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.57. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $63.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,403 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

