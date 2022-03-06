Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.36

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.36 and traded as low as $25.35. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 8,899 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Get Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.