Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
NYSE SB opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.
Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.