Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

NYSE SB opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $510.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.11. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 121,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 186,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 62.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 267,707 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.