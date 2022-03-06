Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 6,793 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $499,896.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 151,541 shares of company stock worth $10,588,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,859,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,309,000 after acquiring an additional 351,663 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Safehold by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Safehold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Safehold by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $56.78 on Friday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $55.87 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

