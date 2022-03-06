Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €137.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €137.00 ($153.93) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAF. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($157.30) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($170.79) price objective on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €134.00 ($150.56) price objective on Safran in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Safran currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €125.00 ($140.45).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of EPA:SAF opened at €97.00 ($108.99) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €110.17 and a 200 day moving average price of €109.65. Safran has a twelve month low of €67.17 ($75.47) and a twelve month high of €92.36 ($103.78).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.