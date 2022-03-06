Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Shares of Safran stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47. Safran has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $158.50.

Get Safran alerts:

About Safran (Get Rating)

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.