Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Update

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the January 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.
Shares of Safran stock opened at $104.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47. Safran has a 52 week low of $104.00 and a 52 week high of $158.50.
