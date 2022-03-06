SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of SAIL opened at $45.25 on Friday. SailPoint Technologies has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $100,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,000,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after purchasing an additional 203,366 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 369,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,009,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,513,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SailPoint Technologies (SAIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.