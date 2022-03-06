salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given a $316.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRM. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $302.23.

NYSE:CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.64, for a total value of $452,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total value of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,253,857 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,246,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after purchasing an additional 564,493 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

