salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $1,592,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,798 shares of company stock valued at $40,640,659. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,178 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,256 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $767,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in salesforce.com by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

