salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $330.00

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $365.00 to $330.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $203.01 on Wednesday. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 135.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,250 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,592,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.54, for a total transaction of $5,310,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,798 shares of company stock worth $40,640,659 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $113,766,000 after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

