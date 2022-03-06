Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Update

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SRAFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sandfire Resources America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS:SRAFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. 133,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,414. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16. Sandfire Resources America has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.21.

Sandfire Resources America Inc acquires, explores for, and develops resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

