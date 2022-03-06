Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.74

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 140833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 319 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Sandvik AB (publ) had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.