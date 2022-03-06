Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $913.06

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 913.06 ($12.25) and traded as high as GBX 914 ($12.26). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($12.25), with a volume of 96,274 shares.
The firm has a market cap of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 913.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 911.83.
About Sanne Group (LON:SNN)
