Savaria (TSE:SIS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.00

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$17.00 and last traded at C$17.05, with a volume of 21399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.44.

Separately, Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Savaria in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.61.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 35.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.60%.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.