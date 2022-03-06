Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) will report $4.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Scholar Rock posted sales of $3.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year sales of $18.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.77 million to $20.23 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.71 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $33.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SRRK traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 107,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,658. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.45 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,820,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,299,000 after purchasing an additional 433,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,288,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after purchasing an additional 89,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,739,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after buying an additional 510,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 119,204 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,276,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,150,000 after buying an additional 708,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

