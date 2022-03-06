Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.16.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $206.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.23 and a 1-year high of $244.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

