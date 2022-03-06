Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $629,000 in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 151.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 40,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 24,666 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition by 57.1% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 54,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VELO opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78. Velocity Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

