Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $682,000 Investment in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 209,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,621,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 5.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVBG opened at $36.46 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

