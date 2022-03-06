Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $698,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 70,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Shares of CFV stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $12.33.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.