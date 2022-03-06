Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAQC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $910,000.

Shares of MAQC opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.04. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

