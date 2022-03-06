Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,155 Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.90.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.21, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

