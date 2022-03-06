Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 587.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,192 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gevo were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Gevo by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 291,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Gevo by 354.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gevo by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Gevo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 247,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GEVO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 10.78, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Gevo had a negative net margin of 8,326.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo, Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

