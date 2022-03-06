Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.27. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.