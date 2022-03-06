Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 175.8% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 3,782,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,724,000 after buying an additional 2,411,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,218,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 804.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 822,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,486,000 after purchasing an additional 731,762 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,170,000. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC now owns 2,287,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,160,000 after acquiring an additional 574,171 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP opened at $62.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.42. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

