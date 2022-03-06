Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Price Target Cut to $67.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scientific Games currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Scientific Games stock opened at $59.40 on Wednesday. Scientific Games has a 12 month low of $36.89 and a 12 month high of $90.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.95.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.31. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $580.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 40.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 450,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,917,000 after acquiring an additional 129,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Scientific Games by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,416,000 after buying an additional 28,545 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Scientific Games by 23.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 12,948 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scientific Games by 3,441.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 286,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 278,487 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games by 53.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

