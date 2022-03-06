Scotiabank Cuts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$116.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$111.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$108.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$103.89.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD opened at C$98.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$179.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.76. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$78.40 and a 52 week high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.98 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total transaction of C$5,097,333.12. Also, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.