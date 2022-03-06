Scotiabank Increases Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Price Target to C$52.00

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th.
Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$39.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Guardian Capital Group has a 12-month low of C$28.20 and a 12-month high of C$43.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.
