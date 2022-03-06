Scotiabank Increases Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PBA. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $27.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -824.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after buying an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $376,179,000 after buying an additional 1,611,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

