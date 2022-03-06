Scott M. Mcfarlane Sells 10,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AVLR stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day moving average of $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.35 and a 12-month high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVLR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Avalara by 39.4% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Avalara by 105.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Avalara by 214.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,723,000 after purchasing an additional 127,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Avalara by 44.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,370,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Avalara by 11.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 96,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, Returns excise, TrustFile, CertCapture, and Avalara licensing.

