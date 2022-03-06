ScPrime (SCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,509.00

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $31.50 million and approximately $20,509.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011550 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

ScPrime is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 41,179,820 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

