Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Acquired by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $721,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $103.18 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 322.33% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

