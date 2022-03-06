Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) Stock Price Down 2%

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 391.50 ($5.25) and last traded at GBX 399.50 ($5.36). Approximately 437,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 452,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 407.50 ($5.47).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 417.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 409.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a GBX 3.95 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Secure Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

