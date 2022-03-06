Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires Shares of 16,392 The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

