Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys 520 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.74. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

