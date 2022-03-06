Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Cuts Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 818,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,769,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $106.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average of $111.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

