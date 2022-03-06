Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Derby & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 147,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,040,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $251.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $262.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.18 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

