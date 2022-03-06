Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.86 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $84.44 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

