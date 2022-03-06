Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 200 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 255.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $721,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 412,437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,099,000 after purchasing an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI stock opened at $304.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $215.22 and a twelve month high of $305.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CACI. Barclays began coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

