Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 280 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Ameren in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.31 and a fifty-two week high of $90.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $250,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,171 shares of company stock worth $8,490,103. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

