SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,560 ($20.93) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.11) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $798.93.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

