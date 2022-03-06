Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semler Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01. Semler Scientific has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

In other Semler Scientific news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $144,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last quarter. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

