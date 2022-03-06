Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SRE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.14.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.92 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $151.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 277,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,007,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

