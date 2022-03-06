Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.84) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Senior presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.53).

Shares of SNR stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.60. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of £515.88 million and a P/E ratio of -17.32.

In other news, insider Ian King purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

