Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust which buys, owns and leases hotels primarily in United States. Service Properties Trust, formerly known as Hospitality Properties Trust, is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.34.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

