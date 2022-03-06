Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Receives $8.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SES from €8.10 ($9.10) to €7.30 ($8.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SES from €9.50 ($10.67) to €9.00 ($10.11) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SES from €8.75 ($9.83) to €8.40 ($9.44) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06. SES has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $9.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.21.

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video, and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers global channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit sells verticals fixed date, mobility, and government.

